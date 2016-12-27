Christmas Peace Train warmly received in Raiwind

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): The people of Raiwind on Tuesday

warmly received Christmas Peace train at Raiwind Railway Station.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Kamran Michael, Managing

Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul

Ghafoor Khan and large number of people were also present for the

reception of train, which started its journey from Islamabad on December 22 and will reach Karachi on December 31.

Kamran Michael said that this train has been operated to

deliver the message to the world of peace and harmony between people

of different faiths especially Christians in Pakistan.

He said that Human Rights Division in collaboration with

Pakistan Railways and PTDC has arranged this train to celebrate the

Christmas.

He said present government is committed to deliver the nation

with basic necessities and better lifestyles over and above cast,

religion and status a news release issued here Tuesday said.

“Despite of all odds and obstacles, we are hopeful that we

will achieve our destiny of a prosperous, enlightened and peaceful

Pakistan,” he said.

Federal Minister Kamran Michael will continue his journey with

the train till Karachi until its conclusion.

Ch. Ghafoor said that this initiative of running the Christmas

train has been taken on special directive of Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif.

“Under his dynamic leadership the country is on its way of

development and prosperity,” he said, adding that present government

is creating awareness of peace and harmony between the people of the

country.

“We believe in delivering instead of protests and demonstrations only. The ongoing projects in the country are the living proof which is evident of our performance. We hope that Pakistan will attain its glory in all sectors in general and tourism in particular,” he said.

He said that PTDC would appreciate joint venture with Pakistan

Railways, Pakistan International Airlines and other organizations

for promoting tourism and peace message in the world.