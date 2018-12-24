Christmas not mere jubilation, a renewal of pledge to serve humanity through sharing and caring

By Vincent David

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Feature As the preperations for the festivity are at their peak the clerics have stressed the Christian followers to uphold the true spirit of Christmas celebrations and share their moments of happiness with the destitute and needy.

Everyone whether male or female, a Catholic or Protestant is enthusiestically involved in decorating houses, Churches, schools and most importantly the Christmas Tree to give celebrations a perfect finishing on the day of Jesus Christ’s Birthday.

Talking to APP, Khalid Pervaiz, Bishop, United Pentecostal Church (UPC), Islamabad said “Christmas is not mere jubilation.. its all about sharing season’s happiness and blessings with the poor, needy and sick, a true preaching of the Jesus Christ which must be carried as a permanent theme of the event.”

He said it was a day to forget and forgive egos and personal differences to prove that true preachings of Bible were followed in exhibition of pure love with the Jesus.

Brother Imran of St Joseph Cathedral, Lalkurti, Rawalpindi said, “The blessed rich should spread the message of sharing and especially think of those needy who cannot afford even basic amenities and embrace them to mark this big day with gratitude and reverence. Do arrange clothes, food and as much you can to satisfy your souls and fulfill religious obligations. ”

A family of Gabriel Sigamony, who has one of the most beautifully decorated tree in the city, said Christmas celebrations were incomplete without a Christmas tree and setting up the crib as a traditional decoration was used for generations in homes, Churches and places to mark the Christian community’s great day. The tree symbolize a strong connection between Christianity and the Christmas and becomes a centre of all celebrations to exhibit the love for the day, Gabriel added.

“Jesus Christ, our Lord redeemed Christians and gave them the ultimate gift; the gift of salvation through his death on the cross (punishment for the sins of each individual follower of his). The cross which is also repeatedly called a “Tree” in the Bible scriptures,” another family member added to the significance of tree according to the Christian belief.

A patriotic school teacher of St Merry’s Academy Lalazar Latif Daniel said, “December 25 was the day of double celebrations for us being Pakistanis we celebrtate our great quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday and the month’s end brings more joys owing to winter vacations due to which Christmas is celebrated with complete ease and enthusim.”

Francis Fernendaz a music teacher said, “People may paint their whole house, purchase new furniture, and almost every Christian family buys a Christmas tree and decorate it in its home.”

” The another significance of Chrismas is that most often engagement and wedding ceremonies are also planned and arranged in this week of celebrations so that couples could have everlasting memories of their matrimonial life,” a senior citizen Joseph Masih expressing his sentiments said.

A group of young Christian boys at F-8 Islamabad Church said they spent a whole week of hectic preperations while doing shoppings, paint jobs, decorating houses and churches to mark the day in befitting manner. The young enthusists also had purchased a lot of gifts to distribute among poor and deserving to ensure their participation in the event .

A lady Naheed William expressing her remarks said, ” I have planned to entertain my visiting guests with different culinary delights that include hunter beef, Chrismas cake and mutton pulao,” claiming that she had the most tasty hand known in her family to serve the foodies.

” Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year and be prepared, the best is yet to come,” she wished.