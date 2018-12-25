Christmas celebrated in Rawalpindi with religious fervour

RAWALPINDI, Dec 25 (APP):The Christian community in the city on Tuesday celebrated the Christmas with religious zeal and fervour, seeking blessings of Allah Almighty and praying for peace, progress, and stability in the country.

Major Christmas congregations were held at Christ Church Mall Road , Christ Church Gawalmandi, St Joseph Catholic Church Lalkurti, Raja Bazaar, Dhoke Syedan, St. Paul Church Satellite Town, Holy Family Church and others.

Bishops and clergyman in their sermons highlighted the importance of the Christmas .