Christmas celebrated at APP

APP38-22 ISLAMABAD: December 22  Senior officials of Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) cutting the cake to mark the Christmas celebrations and solidarity with the staff members of Christian community at APPC headquarters. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): A cake cutting ceremony was held here at Associated Press of Pakistan headquarters on Thursday to celebrate occasion of Christmas with the Christian employees of the news agency.
Acting Managing Director of APP Sohail Ali Khan cut the cake along with directors and staff of the organization.
Another cake of season’s greeting was also cut.

