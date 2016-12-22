ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): A cake cutting ceremony was held here at Associated Press of Pakistan headquarters on Thursday to celebrate occasion of Christmas with the Christian employees of the news agency.
Acting Managing Director of APP Sohail Ali Khan cut the cake along with directors and staff of the organization.
Another cake of season’s greeting was also cut.
Christmas celebrated at APP
