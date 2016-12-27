Christian community visit Christmas train in Multan

MULTAN, Dec 27 (APP): Scores of Christian community families remained engaged in visiting the special Christmas train since it reached Multan cantonment Railway station late on Monday night.

The government operated special Christmas train to express solidarity with the Christian community which had started its journey from Margalla Railway station on December 22 and reached Multan December 26 night after passing through Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Walton, and Sahiwal.

The train has two floats and three galleries and a large number of people, mostly Christians, visited these floats and galleries today, says Rizwan, a Railways official who is aborad the train since its start from Margalla.

The galleries were decorated with Christmas related items, and informative material on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The train would leave Multan on December 28 morning and would have a night stay in Khanpur, a night stay in Hyderabad on December 29, and two-nights stay at Karachi after reaching there on December 30.

The train will leave Karachi on January 2 and would return to Margalla on January 5.