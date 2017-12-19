Christian community to get salary by Dec 22

GILGIT, Dec 19 (APP):Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Hafiz Hafiz-ur-Rehman has directed all concerned departments to pay salary to the Christian community of the province by Dec 22 on account of Christmas.

According to a notification, the CM directed finance department and all concerned quarters to pay salary to the Christian community working as government employees in GB by Dec 22 for celebrating Christmas in a befitting manner.