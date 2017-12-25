Christian community exchange greeting on Christmas

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Christian community, residing in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, on Monday exchanged

greetings with their kins and fellows.

On x-max day, churches were decorated with Christmas trees, gifts, special ornamental items,

wall hangings and illuminated with colorful lights. Christian community of twin cities also adorned

their homes and streets with wreaths, garlands, ornaments, lights and stockings.

Streets, houses and shops in several Christian communities, churches, missionary schools

and institutions in twin cities have also been lit up with colorful lights. Special prayers for the integrity,

solidarity, progress and prosperity for the country were also offered.

The Christmas celebrations were in full swing in residential colonies in various sectors of federal

capital while people of |Rawalpindi also expressed their joys through holding sermons in churches,

exchanging sweets and visiting friends and relatives.

“We have decorated our houses with colorful lights, flags, balloons and with the most special

Christmas trees, distributed gifts among children and prepared special food items on the occasion for

friends and family”, a resident of Christian Colony, Shaukat Masih said.

Various government, semi-government departments of the twin cities also held special events to

mark the day and share the joys of Christian brothers and sisters.

In this connection Allama Iqbal Open University’s (AIOU) commenced a ceremony to greet

Christian employees by paying rich tributes to Hazrat Esa (AS) through disseminating his message

of love to humanity.

A colorful ‘Christmas Mela’ was held at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok

Virsa) on Friday.

The mela was organized by Lok Virsa in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education (FDE),

Pur Fazal Kaleiseya Pakistan (Full of Grace Church) and St. Thomas Church here at Garden Avenue,

Shakarparian.

The special features of the moot included erection of Christmas Tree, distribution of sweets by

Santa Claus, an artisans at work exhibition, live folk musical performances.

A prestigious ribbon cutting, cake cutting and opening ceremony was held in the beautiful

surroundings of the Heritage Museum, which was graced by Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Executive Director,

Lok Virsa along with senior members of Lok Virsa Board of Governors namely Farooq Qaiser and

Taqi Akhundzada.

The ceremony presented live national songs “Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhe” and “Millat Ka Pasban

hai Muhammad Ali Jinnah” by students of IMCG, G-10/4, IMCG F-7/2 & IMCG G-6/1-3.

According to a police spokesman 3,500 police personnel have been deployed in the city and

special deployment was ensured at churches and public places. In addition, ladies police, personnel

of special branch and elite force were also on duty to ensure full security arrangements.

Huge crowd was witnessed at the sweets shops and food outlets across the country for

special Christmas decorated cakes, baskets of delicious cookies and hand-crafted chocolates

besides other cuisines.

For the festival, bakers and sweet shops introduced the best styles and innovative ideas

for the decorative Christmas cakes to attract the customers.