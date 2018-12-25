ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):The Christian community throughout the world is celebrating Christmas, to celebrate birth anniversary of Christ on Tuesday. Like other places a number of celebrations and Christmas prayers are also being held here across the country.
Christians started their day with ceremonies in churches amid beefed up security and prayed for country’s sovereignty and prosperity.
Christian community celebrating Christmas today
ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):The Christian community throughout the world is celebrating Christmas, to celebrate birth anniversary of Christ on Tuesday. Like other places a number of celebrations and Christmas prayers are also being held here across the country.