Chohan rejects impression of any deal with Nawaz

RAWALPINDI, Feb 11 (APP):Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan Monday rejected the impression of any deal in the garb of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and declared in clear-cut words that the fate of corrupt politicians would be decided under the law of land.

Talking to media visiting his constituency, he said the report of 4th medical board, constituted for medical examination of Nawaz has declared him physical stable. However, he and his cronies are trying to flee from the country on pretext of medical grounds.

As Sharif family does not have courage to face its corruption cases so it wants a deal but the PTI government would not compromise on its principles, he added.

He said Nawaz looted national wealth worth billions of rupees and the PTI government is trying to recover the plundered money with all possible means in the larger interest of the country and people.

He said Usman Buzdar as chief executive of the province, is running the administrative affairs fairly and judiciously.