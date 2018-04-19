CHOGM 2018 opens; PM Abbasi attends formal opening ceremony

LONDON, Apr 19 (APP):As the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2018) opened here Thursday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi joined leaders of CW countries at a formal opening ceremony held at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen-II of UK declared the summit of 53-member CHOGM open and in her remarks wished and believed that they would be able to hand over a more safer and prosperous world to future generation.

She hoped that the exchange of views and ideas by leaders at CHOGM 2018, which was first in London in 40 years, will help augment the multi-sectoral cooperation among the 53 member countries that with their over 2.2 billion population make a major part of world.

The opening ceremony was also addressed among others by the Prince of Wales, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland QC.

Prince Charles in his opening remarks expressed his belief that CHOGM 2018 will help revitalise the bonds among member countries with their renewed commitment to find solutions for the problems faced by the Commonwealth countries.

British Prime Minister Theresa May in her remarked highlighted the various problems faced by the CW countries and said there was a need to have enhanced cooperation among the members states in the areas of trade, economy, employment, healthcare, cyber-crime etc.

A musical performance was also presented by vocalists from the six continents of CW countries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Abbasi upon arrival at the Buckingham Palace was presented guard of honour.

Later, the Prime Minister proceeded to the Friary Court where he was welcomed by the British Prime Minister and Commonwealth Secretary General ahead of the start of the Executive Sessions at Lancaster House.