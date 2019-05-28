LAHORE, May 28 (APP)::Vice President of China Wang Qishan, along with his delegation on Tuesday visited BadshahiMosque and Royal Fort (Shahi Qila) here.

The Vice President lauded the architectural finesse of Mughal era buildings. The administration of Badshahi Mosque briefed the Vice President about the architectural features of these sites.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Punjab Minister for

Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan, members of Chinese delegation, and others were also present on the occasion.