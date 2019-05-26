ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):The Vice President of China Wang Qishan Sunday was accorded red carpet welcome as he arrived here on three-day visit from May 26-28.

On his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar received the Chinese vice president.

Clad in traditional dresses, two children presented bouquet to him.

Vice President Wang Qishan is a member of 13th National People’s Congress of China and Central Foreign Affairs Commission, a key Foreign Affairs body of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

During the visit, VP Wang Qishan would call on President Arif Alvi and have a separate meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan and China will sign MoUs/Agreements and inaugurate projects to enhance bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas.

According to Foreign Office, the visit of the Vice President reaffirms the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China.

The visit is in continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries, which have acquired an increased momentum since the prime minister’s visit to China in November 2018 and his participation in the Second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April this year.