Chinese Vice Premier, Saudi Crown Prince co-chair high-level joint committee meeting

BEIJING, Feb 22 (APP):Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud, who is on a two-day visit to China held a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zhen and co-chaired the third meeting of China-Saudi Arabia high-level joint committee here, Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Friday.

“The visiting Saudi Crown Prince will also hold meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concerns,” he said during his regular briefing held here.

According to Chinese media, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince’s two-day visit is expected to boost bilateral trade and economic relations, with joint cooperation in third-party markets and yuan-denominated crude trading.

The visit comes as Saudi Arabia and China eye promising prospects in cooperation as they build on the achievements of previous joint committee meetings.