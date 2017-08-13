Chinese vice premier calls on prime minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Vice Premier of China Wang Yang

Sunday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM

House wherein both the leaders held comprehensive discussions

on all issues of bilateral, regional and international

interest.

The prime minister warmly welcomed Wang Yang and said

Pakistan and China were all weather friends and strategic

partners.

“Pak-China bilateral ties are time tested; our

relationship has attained new heights after the CPEC that is

a game changer for the region and beyond,” the prime minister

stated.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the

progress in implementation of CPEC projects.

Vice Premier Wang Yang congratulated the prime minister

on Pakistan’s 70th anniversary celebrations and stressed that

his visit demonstrated the close strategic relations between

the “iron brothers”, Pakistan and China, and China’s strong

support for Pakistan.

He thanked Pakistan for its consistent support for

issues of core importance to China.

Both leaders agreed to further promote cooperation on

all issues of mutual interest.

After the meeting, the prime minister and the Chinese

vice prime minister witnessed the inauguration ceremony of

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) energy and

infrastructure projects and the signing of bilateral MoUs and

agreements between the two countries.

Chinese Vice Premier was assisted by Chinese Ambassador

in Pakistan Sun Weidong and other senior officials. Minister

for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister

Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Information Marriyum

Aurangzeb, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other senior

government officials were also present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Abbasi also hosted a dinner in honour of

the Chinese Vice Premier and members of the visiting

delegation.