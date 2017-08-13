Chinese vice premier calls on prime minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Vice Premier of China Wang Yang
Sunday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM
House wherein both the leaders held comprehensive discussions
on all issues of bilateral, regional and international
interest.
The prime minister warmly welcomed Wang Yang and said
Pakistan and China were all weather friends and strategic
partners.
“Pak-China bilateral ties are time tested; our
relationship has attained new heights after the CPEC that is
a game changer for the region and beyond,” the prime minister
stated.
Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the
progress in implementation of CPEC projects.
Vice Premier Wang Yang congratulated the prime minister
on Pakistan’s 70th anniversary celebrations and stressed that
his visit demonstrated the close strategic relations between
the “iron brothers”, Pakistan and China, and China’s strong
support for Pakistan.
He thanked Pakistan for its consistent support for
issues of core importance to China.
Both leaders agreed to further promote cooperation on
all issues of mutual interest.
After the meeting, the prime minister and the Chinese
vice prime minister witnessed the inauguration ceremony of
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) energy and
infrastructure projects and the signing of bilateral MoUs and
agreements between the two countries.
Chinese Vice Premier was assisted by Chinese Ambassador
in Pakistan Sun Weidong and other senior officials. Minister
for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister
Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Information Marriyum
Aurangzeb, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other senior
government officials were also present during the meeting.
Prime Minister Abbasi also hosted a dinner in honour of
the Chinese Vice Premier and members of the visiting
delegation.
