Chinese vice premier arrives Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Chinese Vice-Premier of the
State Council of People’s Republic of China Wang Yang along
with a high powered delegation Sunday arrived here on a two-
day official visit.
At the airport, he was warmly received by the high
officials.
According to the Foreign Office, Vice Premier Wang Yang
is undertaking the visit to Pakistan on the directions of
President Xi Jinping as a special gesture to participate in
70th Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan.
During his visit, the Vice Premier will attend the flag-
hoisting ceremony on 14th August as a special guest and call
on President Mamnoon Hussain.
He will also call on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
and will participate in the inauguration ceremony of China-
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and witness the
signing of bilateral MoUs/Agreements between the two
countries.
His visit on this important milestone is a reflection of
the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between
Pakistan and China.
