Chinese troops, Turkish band to participate in Pakistan Day parade

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP): The preparations for holding Pakistan Day parade on March 23 by the armed forces and the civil organizations of the country are in the full swing.

Chinese Army troops and Turkish Military Band will be participating in the parade, as Tweeted by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

March 23 (Pakistan Day) parade holds a significant place in the history of Pakistan and to mark this day in a befitting manner, Armed Forces Pakistan Day Parade will be held in spectacular manner.