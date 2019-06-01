ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (APP):A delegation of 30 young Chinese students, organized by the Chinese Association of Friendship with Foreign Countries visited the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing.

The students were welcomed and briefed about Pakistan, its history and rich culture by Second Secretary Sughra Habib.

Pakistan and China are “all-weather strategic cooperative partners” and relations between both countries are anchored in history and based on mutual trust and unwavering friendship, she added.

The young students were also given an introduction to the multi-faceted work of the Embassy.

On the occasion, First Secretary Raheel Tariq distributed certificates among the students encouraging them to learn more about Pakistan and work towards strengthening Pakistan-China friendship.