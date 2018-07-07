Chinese rescue teams arrive in Phuket to join search for missing tourists: ambassador

PHUKET, Thailand, Jul 7 (APP):Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Lyu Jian said on Saturday that two Chinese rescue teams have arrived in southern Thai Province of Phuket and will join the search for the missing tourists after two boats carrying many Chinese tourists overturned on Thursday.

China is willing to offer any help for the search and the Chinese teams will work closely with Thai rescue authorities, Lyu said during a press conference on Saturday after a meeting with Thai authorities.

A Chinese government joint working group has arrived in Phuket on Friday night and held the first joint meeting with the Thai side on the day.

Both sides agreed to find the missing tourists as soon as possible, and take care of the injured and help the families of the victims.

A Thai officer on Saturday told Ambassador Lyu that another five bodies were found, sending the death toll to 38, with 18 still missing.

The search operation resumed early Saturday.