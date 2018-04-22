Chinese Red Cross Foundation to set up emergency care unit centre in Quetta this year

BEIJING, April 22 (APP):Chinese Red Cross Foundation (CRCF) will set up its second emergency care unit in Quetta, Balochistan province this year, Vice Chairman of the Foundation, Liu Xuanguo said on Sunday.

The first emergency unit of this kind was completed under the China-Pakistan Life Rescue Corridor at Gwadar last year.

“I hope to receive guidance and strong support for the relevant authorities of the Pakistani government in this regard,” he said in an interview with APP here.

About functioning of the emergency care centre of Gwadar, he said in combination with the actual needs of the project, CRCF consulted relevant medical experts and provided the necessary medical equipment and office equipment for the center.

At the same time, Red Cross Society of China and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society decided after consultation that RCSC will send a medical team to the center for providing emergency medical services, training Pakistani medical staff and exploring the operational mode of the center.

He said the medical team will work in the center for two years. The center will be fully handed over to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society for independent operation.

The first RCSC medical team sent to Gwadar Port consists of 12 people, including medical experts from Huashan Hospital of Fudan University and Beijing Red Cross 999 Emergency Rescue Center as well as RCSC project personnel.

They have such capabilities as pre-hospital emergency care, general surgery, test, pharmacy, emergency transportation, and disaster relief. Currently, the medical team has been working in Gwadar for nearly six months, he added.

According to the project plan, the medical team will take a half-year rotation, and the second medical team will go to Pakistan for rotation at the end of April 2018.

The second medical team consists of nine people including medical experts from Huashan Hospital of Fudan University, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital of Fudan University, and the Beijing Red Cross Emergency Rescue Center as well as CRCF coordinators.

The Vice Chairman informed by the end of March this year, the CRCF has invested nearly RMB10 million in the infrastructure, equipment, and personnel of the China-Pakistan Fraternity Emergency Care Center in Gwadar.

The center has received a total of more than 1,000 patients from China and Pakistan. It has also conducted 260 medical examinations for primary school students from Faqeer Primary School as well as staff from the Gwadar Port Authority, and both the school and authority were built with the assistance of China.

As the medical team has been providing medical services, it has won high praise from the local people because of its excellent treatment of local patients.

Due to the lack of female doctors in local hospitals, especially gynecologists, the number of local women who came to see a doctor surged.

The smooth progress of the China-Pakistan Life Rescue Corridor was supported and helped by the relevant departments of the Chinese and Pakistan governments, the Red Cross Society and the Red Crescent Society.

About the B&R Fraternity Fund, he said it was founded by Red Cross Society of China, is aimed at optimizing the Belt and Road humanitarian service supply, as well as setting up global emergency rescue corridors and rescue stations, training medical personnel, and providing aid for people with urgent humanitarian needs, in the countries

along the Belt and Road.

The China-Pakistan Life Rescue Corridor, launched last year, is the first key program implemented for the B&R Fraternity Fund.

Based on the construction of the China-Pakistan Railway and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the China-Pakistan Life Rescue Corridor aims to promote the supply of key humanitarian resources such as medical services along the route and provide medical care and life safety for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.