Chinese President Xi extends condolences over Bangladeshi airliner crash

BEIJING, Mar 13 (APP/Xinhua):Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday extended condolences over the Bangladeshi airliner crash in Nepal a day earlier,

in which 49 people were killed and 22 others injured.

In messages sent to President Md. Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh and President Bidya Devi Bhandari of Nepal, Xi expressed

regret over the crash and the heavy casualties it had caused.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and on his own behalf, Xi expressed deep condolences to the victims’

families.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent condolence messages to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of

Bangladesh and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli of Nepal.

The privately-run U.S.-Bangla Airlines plane with 71 people aboard crashed while landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport

in capital Kathmandu and burst into flames. Of the 67 passengers, 32 were from Bangladesh, 33 from Nepal and one each from

China and the Maldives.