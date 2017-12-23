Chinese president greets president Mamnoon on his birthday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of greetings and best wishes to President Mamnoon Hussain on his birthday.

These wishes were conveyed by Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, a press release Saturday said.

The Chinese president in his message said Pakistan and China were reliable friends and strategic partners who stood together in trying times.

He noted that cooperation between the two countries was increasing rapidly in all sectors which was commendable.

President Mamnoon Hussain thanked his Chinese counterpart and said the two countries would continue to cooperate with each other for the prosperity of the people.

He underscored that Pak-China friendship was an example for the world.

In his message, the Chinese president further said he had great expectations from Pak-China friendship and wanted to work together for development and progress of both countries, so that the everlasting relations between the two countries could continue to grow.