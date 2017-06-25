Chinese President conveys his condolences over Ahmadpur Sharqia tragedy

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Chinese President Xi Jinping

has expressed his deep grief to President Mamnoon Hussain over

the tragic oil tanker accident in Ahmadpur Sharqia.

He also expressed heartfelt condolences to the affected

families from the Government of China, said a press release on

Sunday.

The Chinese president further said Chinese people were

with their Pakistani brothers in this time of sadness.

The president thanked the Chinese president for his

kindness and support.