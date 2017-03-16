Chinese Premier puts a confident China on display: Global Times

BEIJING,(China) March 16 (APP): Prime Minister of China, Li Keqiang is confident with China’s capability to realize the GDP growth target of 6.5 percent, and to encourage people to do business creatively and drive innovation, and meanwhile manage well complicated international affairs.

The press conference the Chinese premier holds annually during the two sessions is a special occasion for the exchange of information and values between China and the outside world, Chinese newspaper `Global Times’ commented in its editorial on Thursday.

“In recent years, it has exerted a great impact on communications between officials and the public. What are the main problems facing the Chinese government? How do foreigners as a third party view the problems? And how will Beijing give overall consideration to both internal and external concerns? People will grasp the answers from the press conference,” it added.

One prominent impression of this year’s press conference given by Premier Li Keqiang is that the questions concentrated on the economy and livelihoods. Among a total of 19 questions raised, 10 were about the domestic economy and livelihoods. If we include the questions relating to foreign trade, the number came to 14.

We are living in an era in which public opinion has a profound effect on the country’s political landscape, and the economy and people’s livelihoods are bound to be the most pressing theme.

People care most about a better life and what excites them most is to make more money.

With the continuous progress of society, the standard of what constitutes “a better life” is changing, in which environmental protection has become an important part.

“We are also living in a changing international environment. There is strategic competition between China and the US, but at the moment the focus of the bilateral relationship is the economy. The Trump administration in fact aims for the Chinese market and is mulling how to make the US economy benefit from China’s economic growth,” it added.

A sound economy serves as a solid foundation for China’s long-term stability. When China becomes the biggest market in the world by a big margin, the country will have more abundant diplomatic resources.

Military and economic strength are two formidable factors in the 21st century. China’s GDP is projected to grow at around 6.5 percent in 2017 and the military budget will grow by 7 percent. Both are the embodiment of China’s national strength.

With an economic aggregate of $11 trillion, China is still able to seek annual GDP growth of 6.5 percent. This is unprecedented. GDP growth creates over 10 million jobs every year, a dazzling figure to the US and Europe. It’s not an easy job. China in recent years has undergone waves of reforms as well as economic restructuring.

The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has led China to conduct a new round of historical adjustments. No matter how many problems the country is facing, economic and social development has always maintained a good momentum.

He also frankly admitted the difficulties in promoting a streamlined administration and delegating power to the lower levels during the process of deepening reforms. This is also a confident showing that China has adapted to the pace of the reforms.