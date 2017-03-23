Chinese premier felicitates govt, Nawaz on 78th Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang

has extended his warm congratulations and best wishes to the government of Pakistan and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the occasion of

78th Pakistan Day, being celebrated across the country on March 23.

In his message of felicitation to his Pakistani counterpart, the

Chinese premier said in recent years, under the leadership of Your Excellency, the Pakistani people had properly responded to different kinds of challenges and made new achievements in maintaining national security, stability and economic development.

He said Pakistan relations maintained a rapid momentum of development

and in particular, the construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor moved forward steadily, and had played a demonstrative role for the mutually beneficial cooperation among China and other countries along the “Belt and Road”.

Li Keqiang said the Chinese government had always viewed and developed China-Pakistan relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

He said China was willing to work with the Pakistani government to push forward China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership for new and continuous progress.

“May I wish Pakistan enjoy prosperity and its people well-being,” the

Chinese premier said.