Chinese PM felicitates Imran Khan; hopes timely CPEC completion

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang Monday called Prime Minister Imran Khan and felicitated him on assuming the office.

The Chinese premier congratulated the prime minister on his party’s victory in general election and forming the new government.

Premier Li said that Pakistan and China were all weather friends and expressed the desire to work closely with Prime Minister Imran Khan to further strengthen the bilateral relations.

He hoped that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would be completed as per schedule.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Premier Li and people of China for their good wishes and said that Pakistan and China were close friends and strong partners.

The strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China would be further strengthened during the PTI’s government.

Imran Khan conveyed that he was keen to learn from Chinese experience in poverty alleviation, anti-corruption and social sector reforms like health and education as those were his government’s priorities for domestic reforms.

The prime minister said that CPEC was a project of national significance and would remain a priority during his government. He lauded the services of Chinese workers in the development of Pakistan.

The prime minister vowed to continue to closely coordinate with China on all regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Chinese prime minister extended an invitation to Imran Khan to visit China. He thanked Premier Li Keqiang for his invitation and said that he was eagerly looking forward to his first visit to China.

The prime minister also extended an invitation to Premier Li Keqiang to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.