Chinese media gives wide coverage to Imran’s election, oath as PM

BEIJING, Aug 19 (APP):The Chinese media has accorded a wide coverage to the election of Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan by members of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, and his subsequent oath-taking ceremony.

China Global Television Network (CGTN), China’s only English language television channel, various Chinese language channels, English language newspapers like Global Times, China Daily, People Daily and a number of Chinese language newspapers and websites prominently highlighted the election and oath-taking ceremony.

The news channels also aired news reports and newspapers published articles highlighting the prestigious cricketing career and 22-year-long political struggle of Imran Khan.