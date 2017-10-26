Chinese investment in Pakistan to pay long-term dividends for welfare of our countrymen: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said Chinese investment in Pakistan will pay long term dividends for the welfare of our countrymen.

The present government has formulated investor friendly policies and provides suitable work environment for foreign companies, he added.

The Prime Minister was talking to M. Zhang Mengxing, President Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC), who along with senior officials of MCC called on him.

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sahanullah Khan Zehri, Mr Zhao Lijian, Charge de Affairs of Chinese Embassy, senior officials of Petroleum Division and Provincial Government Balochistan were also present in the meeting held here at the PM Office

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of MCC in developing the Saindak Project to its commercial operation stage. The Project had employed over 2000 Pakistanis and was also providing free services to the local villages at Balochistan, he lauded.

President MCC Mr Zhang Mengxing thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome and stated that Chinese companies were operating in a secure environment in Pakistan for the mutual benefits of both countries.

Later, the Prime Minister witnessed agreement signing ceremony for extension in the lease contract period of SAINDAK Copper-Gold Project between Saindak Metals Limited (SML) and Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC).