LAHORE, April 6 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Chinese investment would creat new employment opportunities for low-income people.
“The investment in construction of low cost houses will
help provide cheap residential facilities to people with
limited resources,” he added.
He stated this while talking to a delegation of Chinese
investors led by Ren Zhineng at Chief Minister’s house.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the project
of construction of houses for the low-income families in
Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot.
The chief minister said, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC) was playing pivotal role for investment in the country
besides enhancing investment volume.
He said a number of Chinese investors were benefiting
from vast investment opportunities in Pakistan especially
Punjab in different sectors.
He said the CPEC had opened new chapters of Pak-China
friendship.
Speaking on the occasion, head of Chinese delegation
Ren Zhineng applauded services of Chief Minister
Shehbaz Sharif for the development of Punjab province. He
evinced his group’s keen interest in making investment in
the housing sector in Punjab.
Chinese investment brings about prosperity: Shehbaz
LAHORE, April 6 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad