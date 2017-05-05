Chinese huge investment in Pakistan to bring prosperity: Haroon

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar Khan Friday said that Chinese huge investment in various sectors of Pakistan would help bring prosperity for the people of this country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that China had made commitment for investing 53 billion dollars in Pakistan.

He said that such a huge investment from China would also boost cement, steel and other industries besides strengthen economy of this country.

China as superpower had expressed full confidence in Pakistan which will change the fate of this country, he added.

Haroon Akhtar Khan said that United Kingdom, United States and Central Asian States and other countries were showing keen interest in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

To a question regarding tax concession to Chinese companies, he said that some companies would have facility in this regard.