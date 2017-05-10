Chinese govt to offer scholarships to Pakistani students in cultural studies

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Chinese government will offer scholarships to Pakistani students in subject of cultural studies at Masters Level, every year.

This was said by Chinese Cultural Counsellor, You Yi during a meeting

with Federal Secretary, National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, held here Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Joint Secretary, NHLH Division Syed

Junaid Ikhlaq, Deputy Secretary, Nazir Ahmad and other officials of the division.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Cultural Counsellor, You Yi said,

Chinese government had given formal approval for providing extra ordinary scholarships to Pakistani students and would bear all their educational expenses.

These scholarships would be provided to Pakistani students from the

next year, he informed.

Chinese Cultural Counsellor, You Yi said cultural bonds between China

and Pakistan were strengthening with the passage of time which was living example of everlasting friendship between the two countries.

Federal Secretary, Aamir Hasan and Chinese Cultural Counsellor, You Yi agreed on establishing `Chinese Corner’ at National Library of Pakistan (NLP) for which the arrangements would be made soon.

They also agreed on arranging exhibition of Pakistani antiquities in China and signing agreements for cooperation in museum sector in near future.

It was decided in the meeting that Pakistan and China would join hands for promoting cultural activities and exploring more avenues of cooperation in different fields of Fine Arts.

Speaking on the occasion, Engineer Aamir Hassan said that Pakistan and China had emerged as `Iron brothers’ due to their exemplary friendship.

He assured that the division would facilitate all the efforts to promote cultural and literary relations between Pakistan and China which would serve as impetus to bring the two nations closer.

Aamir Hassan emphasized the need to translate Chinese and Pakistani literature in each other’s language adding exchange of literary delegations would foster people to people contacts.