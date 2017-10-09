Chinese furniture manufacturers’ delegation visiting Pakistan from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):A high level 4-member Chinese furniture manufacturers delegation is scheduled to visit Pakistan for three-days from 10 October (Tuesday) to tap new prospects of mutual investment in the field of furniture industry and further strengthen the existing bilateral trade relations with Pakistani counterparts.

The Chinese delegation is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Pakistan Furniture Council, according to press statement issued by PFC.

The PFC Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressed the hope that the visit would link business leaders, researchers and investors of both countries and help identify potential organisations to partner and developing successful regional economic strategies and support regionally vital businesses.

He said that Pakistan’s furniture with calligraphic engraving has great demand in international markets, which seems to be the dominant one in Pakistan, therefore Pakistani craftsmen should focus on working in this particular area to earn the much-needed foreign exchange, it added.

In his statement, PFC Secretary Hamid Mahmood said despite the massive influx of inexpensive Chinese furniture in the markets, Pakistani handmade furniture was still admired among masses for its customary designs, durability and quality.

He pointed that furniture exports from Pakistan were hovering between $8.0 million to $12 million per annum, which did not reflect even a friction of the actual potential of the furniture industry.

The delegation would also sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and call on PFC Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq and finally visit ChenOne furniture factory at Khurrianwala district Faisalabad.