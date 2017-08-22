Chinese foreign minister supports Pakistan, lauds contributions in war against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua currently on

a visit to China called on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed China’s continuing and firm

support to Pakistan and vowed to further strengthen all weather strategic cooperative friendship with Pakistan, a press release said.

He lauded Pakistan’s contributions and great sacrifices made in the

fight against terrorism, adding that the international community should fully recognize these efforts.

The entire gamut of bilateral relations, regional and global issues as

well as the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, were also discussed.

The foreign secretary, while underlining, the importance of

Pakistan-China friendship, reiterated Pakistan’s support to China on all issues of its core interest.

She said the recent visit of Vice Premier Wang Yang on the

occasion of 70th independence anniversary of Pakistan, had further solidified the time tested friendship between Pakistan and China.

Pakistan and China agreed to continue close consultations on efforts

for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and underscored the importance of the Trilateral Afghanistan-China-Pakistan Foreign Minister’s meeting.