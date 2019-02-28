Chinese FM expresses concern over escalation of Pak-China tension

BEIJING, Feb 28 (APP):State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and expressed his deep concern over the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Chinese foreign minister, who took an urgent call from Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday late evening (February 27), expressed deep concerns over the escalation of tensions between Pakistan and India, a Chinese foreign ministry statement said.