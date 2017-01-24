ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would
organize screening of a Chinese film “Breaking the Silence” on
January 28 here at its Media center.
Film “Breaking the Silence” is a 2000 Chinese film directed by
Sun Zhou.
It was China’s submission to the 73rd Academy Awards for the
Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
It stars the internationally known Gong Li as a single mother
who struggles to raise her deaf child. The film premiered
internationally at the 2000 Berlin International Film Festival.
The film was one of three films voted Best Picture in the 2001
Hundred Flowers Awards so do come and enjoy especially our friends
from China are welcomed to join us on the screening.
Chinese film to be screened at Lok Virsa on Jan 28
ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would