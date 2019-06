ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):Chinese Film Festival (CFF) would be held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on July 3 in celebration of 70th founding anniversary of China and 68th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between Pakistan and China.

The film festival would be organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Ministry of Information, Broadcasting in collaboration with China Embassy, China Cultural Center in Pakistan and China Film Archive.