Chinese film “Breaking the Silence” screened at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club on

Saturday screened a Chinese film: “Breaking the Silence”.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed and a large

number of people from different walks of life participated in the

screening.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed welcomed the participants and said that

Mandwa Film Club on weekly basis organize screening of selected

locals and international films at its Media Centre.

Film “Breaking the Silence” is a 2000 Chinese film directed by

Sun Zhou. It was China’s submission to the 73rd Academy Awards for

the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

It stars the internationally known Gong Li as a single mother

who struggles to raise her deaf child. The film premiered

internationally at the 2000 Berlin International Film Festival.

The film was one of three films voted Best Picture in the 2001

Hundred Flowers Awards so do come and enjoy especially our friends

from China are welcomed to join us on the screening.

Film “Breaking the Silence” is the story of a single

unemployed mother of a child with special needs. She must make it in

life. Glamour and gloss are pre-requisites in the film world more

than anywhere but Gong Li did not wear any make up to bring

conviction to her difficult role. You see her crying, you see her

laughing, you see her as victim of circumstances for which she is

not responsible.

“Breaking the Silence’ is account of a mother who wants better

future for her offspring. It is all about how to endure through life

when the going gets rough.