Chinese film “Breaking the Silence” screened at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club on
Saturday screened a Chinese film: “Breaking the Silence”.
Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed and a large
number of people from different walks of life participated in the
screening.
Dr. Fouzia Saeed welcomed the participants and said that
Mandwa Film Club on weekly basis organize screening of selected
locals and international films at its Media Centre.
Film “Breaking the Silence” is a 2000 Chinese film directed by
Sun Zhou. It was China’s submission to the 73rd Academy Awards for
the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
It stars the internationally known Gong Li as a single mother
who struggles to raise her deaf child. The film premiered
internationally at the 2000 Berlin International Film Festival.
The film was one of three films voted Best Picture in the 2001
Hundred Flowers Awards so do come and enjoy especially our friends
from China are welcomed to join us on the screening.
Film “Breaking the Silence” is the story of a single
unemployed mother of a child with special needs. She must make it in
life. Glamour and gloss are pre-requisites in the film world more
than anywhere but Gong Li did not wear any make up to bring
conviction to her difficult role. You see her crying, you see her
laughing, you see her as victim of circumstances for which she is
not responsible.
“Breaking the Silence’ is account of a mother who wants better
future for her offspring. It is all about how to endure through life
when the going gets rough.
