ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): The Board of Investment (BOI) on
Thursday said that a delegation of Chinese experts would be visiting
Pakistan on June 5-6, 2017 to review the suitability of Prioritized
Economic Zones (PEZs) in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.
The delegation of Chinese experts headed by deputy head of
mission of Chinese Embassy will evaluate Rashakai Nowshera and
Dhabeji PEZs in Sindh, said a Spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI)
Shah Jhan Shah here.
The spokesman said that foreign investors were keen to
invest in various sectors of Pakistan.
He said the government is committed to provide ease of
doing business for foreign investors and also global competitiveness
for Multinational Companies (MNCs).
Shah Jahan said that Seven SEZs cells had been approved for
facilitating the investors through one window operation to provide
them facility at one place.
The spokesman said that SEZs investors would get the facility
for plant and machinery import without customs duty in all four
provinces of the country.
Three each SEZs would be established in Punjab and Sindh and
one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.
Replying to a question, he said that nine more industrial zone
had been approved for high tech industry to enhance the exports and
and to provide employment opportunities in the country.
He said the SEZ Cell had been furnished on the contemporary
corporate style and would be equipped with state-of-art facilities.
Chinese experts visits Pakistan to review suitability of PEZs
