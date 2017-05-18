Chinese experts visits Pakistan to review suitability of PEZs

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): The Board of Investment (BOI) on

Thursday said that a delegation of Chinese experts would be visiting

Pakistan on June 5-6, 2017 to review the suitability of Prioritized

Economic Zones (PEZs) in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The delegation of Chinese experts headed by deputy head of

mission of Chinese Embassy will evaluate Rashakai Nowshera and

Dhabeji PEZs in Sindh, said a Spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI)

Shah Jhan Shah here.

The spokesman said that foreign investors were keen to

invest in various sectors of Pakistan.

He said the government is committed to provide ease of

doing business for foreign investors and also global competitiveness

for Multinational Companies (MNCs).

Shah Jahan said that Seven SEZs cells had been approved for

facilitating the investors through one window operation to provide

them facility at one place.

The spokesman said that SEZs investors would get the facility

for plant and machinery import without customs duty in all four

provinces of the country.

Three each SEZs would be established in Punjab and Sindh and

one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that nine more industrial zone

had been approved for high tech industry to enhance the exports and

and to provide employment opportunities in the country.

He said the SEZ Cell had been furnished on the contemporary

corporate style and would be equipped with state-of-art facilities.