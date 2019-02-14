Chinese envoy meets PM; says next CPEC stage to focus on investing, buying more from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and said the next stage of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would focus on investing and buying more form Pakistan.
The ambassador updated the prime minister on the CPEC projects and said Pakistan and China were the closest friends and partners, a PM Office statement said.
