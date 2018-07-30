Chinese envoy felicitates Imran Khan; assures China’s continuous support to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jing Monday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and conveyed the felicitations to him on behalf of the leadership of Communist Party of China on his victory in the general election.

The meeting was also attended by the party leaders, including Jehangir Tareen and Dr Shahzad Waseem, said a press statement issued by PTI’s media wing.

The ambassador also lauded Imran Khan’s remarks about Pakistan-China friendship in his address after winning the election. He said the struggle by the founders of the two countries was unprecedented in the history.

The envoy said China supported the PTI’s vision of reforming the administrative structure as well as the rule of law in the country. Imran Khan’s vision for poverty alleviation in Pakistan was equally laudable, he added.

Yao Jing said China would continue supporting Pakistan in the fields of economy and diplomacy as well as on international matters.

Welcoming Ambassador Yao Jing, Imran Khan thanked the Chinese leadership for felicitations and good wishes, and said the PTI accorded great value to the Pak-Chinese ties.

He said Pakistan would benefit from the Chinese experiences of poverty alleviation, green development, development of national parks and renewable energy.

He said Pakistan also desired to enhance partnership with China for environment protection and eco-solarization.