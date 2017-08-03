Chinese envoy calls on PM, conveys Li Keqiang’s congratulatory message

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong called on

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the PM Office on Thursday

and congratulated him on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Chinese Ambassador conveyed a congratulatory message of

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his election as

the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The ambassador said that the Chinese leadership was happy to

see smooth transition in Pakistan and added that China would continue

to support the government of Pakistan in development and prosperity

of the country.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thanked the ambassador and

conveyed his good wishes for the Chinese leadership. He said he would

work to implement CPEC as it was being implemented, and would personally

supervise the speedy completion of all the projects under it.

Beyond the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), our economic

cooperation will further enhance, the prime minister stated.

The ambassador said China was a close friend of Pakistan and

both the countries had a strategic partnership. “During the last four

years, the bilateral relationship has attained new heights; under

your leadership, it will further strengthen,” he added.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said,

Pakistan would further prosper.

Foreign Secretary Ms Tehmina Janjua and other senior officials

were present during the meeting.