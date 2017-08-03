ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong called on
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the PM Office on Thursday
and congratulated him on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
The Chinese Ambassador conveyed a congratulatory message of
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his election as
the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
The ambassador said that the Chinese leadership was happy to
see smooth transition in Pakistan and added that China would continue
to support the government of Pakistan in development and prosperity
of the country.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thanked the ambassador and
conveyed his good wishes for the Chinese leadership. He said he would
work to implement CPEC as it was being implemented, and would personally
supervise the speedy completion of all the projects under it.
Beyond the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), our economic
cooperation will further enhance, the prime minister stated.
The ambassador said China was a close friend of Pakistan and
both the countries had a strategic partnership. “During the last four
years, the bilateral relationship has attained new heights; under
your leadership, it will further strengthen,” he added.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said,
Pakistan would further prosper.
Foreign Secretary Ms Tehmina Janjua and other senior officials
were present during the meeting.
Chinese envoy calls on PM, conveys Li Keqiang’s congratulatory message
ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong called on