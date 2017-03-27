Chinese entrepreneurs invited to participate in seminar on ‘Business Opportunities in Punjab’

BEIJING (China) March 27 (APP): The Chinese entrepreneurs have been

invited to participate in the second international seminar on ‘Business Opportunities in Punjab’ to be attended by the top level public and private sector representatives, both from the domestic and the international segments, scheduled to be held in Lahore on May 22-24.

The three-day seminar will be chaired by Chief Minister Punjab,

Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif, and will be attended by the policy makers, government representatives, trade and business organizations, chambers, associations, and corporate sector.

According to commercial section of the Embassy of Pakistan Beijing here on Monday, the seminar will serve as an efficient platform for bringing together the demand and supply side of investment opportunities offered by the progressive Punjab.

The visiting entities and persons will comprise of major investment

houses, top entrepreneurs and industrialists, venture capital funds, representatives of high level policy institutions, investment and trade bodies, and the decision makers from several countries across the globe who shall be duly complimented with the presence of their counterparts from the Punjab.

The event is specially designed to encourage effective interaction of

the interested parties through direct meetings on the sidelines so as to target highest possible materiality for all.

Such direct meetings will be fully supported and facilitated by the

PBIT’s team through the pre-event interactions and matchmaking between the willing parties and their local partners in order to enable them to substantiate their efforts through signing of agreements and memorandum of understanding during the course of the event.

Special attention will be given to the establishment of industrial parks, and sectors like agriculture, energy, manufacturing, mines and minerals, civic services, health, education and tourism.

With a great success against the menace of terrorism and resolution of the energy crisis, the Government of Punjab is fully geared towards attracting investment, both from its local and foreign partners, by offering good governance, transparency, liberal and progressive provincial policies and regulatory reforms.