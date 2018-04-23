Chinese Embassy and DG Sports Teams announced for Exhibition Match

PESHAWAR, Apr 23 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa DG Sports and the Islamabad based Chinese Embassy teams announced the names of players here Monday which are going to meet in an exhibition football match on April 28.

The match is going to take place at Kunj Stadium of Abbottabad.

Jiang Han will lead the Chinese team while former member of Pakistan football team Malik Ejaz Ahmad will be the Caption of the host Football team. Ejaz bears the credit to have been the member

of the Pakistan National Football Team more than 10-years.

According to organizers, the China Embassy Team will be comprised of Jiang Han, Jiang Qingshi, Sun Kai, Zhang Liang, Qin Wanggen, Wang Yang, Xu Wei, Zhang Dong, Ding Xuelong, Tang Jingfeng, Zhao Xuelong, Mei Jing, Zhang Chengjin, Li De, Hong Yuan, Huan Jie, Zhang Ming and Li Hang, Hile Jiang Han will be the captain of the team.

Similarly, besides Malik Ejaz Ahmad, the KP DG Sports Team will also be comprised of Naeem Beg, Sulaiman Khan, Adil Khan, Sadam, Hamza Shabbir, Saifullah, Shahid, Hafiz Sajjad, Fakhar, Sher Khan, Mujahid and Aftab. Further, Saeed Khan, Major Zulfiqar, Khalid Javaid and Niaz Khan will the officials whereas Fayaz Shams, Atif Khan, Wasif Khan and Cheema have been nominated as refries of the exhibition

match.

Meanwhile, the captains of both the teams also met at

Abbottabad. The Chinese team Captain,

Jiang Hon said that their team will also enjoy the traditional hospitality of

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is his utmost

effort, he said that his team may display best possible performance and enable

the fans of Football to enjoy as per their satisfaction.

He also expected to have an interesting match. Malik Ejaz Ahmad, who is going to represent

the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team, said that it would be a first experience of the

kind for his team to be competing with a foreign team.

However, he said, we are confident to perform best of our

abilities and display a fine match.

Because of such like matches, he added, friendships are further cemented

and this is a one of the best opportunities for the people of Hazara Division

in particular to contribute their visible role in taking the Pak China

Friendship to new horizons.