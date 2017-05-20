Chinese delegation visits RCCI

RAWALPINDI, May 20 (APP): A 20-member Chinese delegation,
led by Song Zhihui professor and director of Pakistan Study Center
of Sichuan University, visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce
and Industry (RCCI) on Saturday to explore business opportunities
of joint ventures and trade partnerships in the field of construction, building materials, agriculture, Transportation, furniture and real
estate sector.
Speaking on the occasion Song Zhihui said that they had come
to Pakistan in pursuits of the objectives of China’s One Belt One
Road (OBOR) project.
He said that Chinese delegation had already visited different
chambers, cities and observed good potential for Chinese investors
in Pakistan’s building material, electronics, agriculture, transport
and textiles sectors.
He said that Chinese entrepreneurs were looking for relevant
partners in Pakistan to enter into joint ventures in building
material, construction, real estate and other sectors for further strengthening bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan.
President RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal in his welcome address said
that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has opened new
avenues of long term cooperation between China and Pakistan.
It is a golden opportunity for Pakistan to revamp and revive
its industrial sector, he added.
He stressed that Chinese investors should explore maximum
joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts in CPEC projects.
He said certain sectors of Pakistan’s economy including real
estate, agriculture, construction, building materials, energy
and infrastructure development offered lucrative investment
opportunities to foreign investors and urged that Chinese
investors should bring technology and machinery to Pakistan
to set up industrial units.
Raja Amer Iqbal also gave a short summary of RCCI current
and future programs including domestic and international
exhibitions and trade fairs.
He said RCCI is ready to facilitate Chinese business men
for business to business (B2B) meetings and match making.
Vice President Asim Malik, former presidents, member of
the executive committee, chairman International Affairs Dr
Inam, trade representatives and a large number of traders
attended the meeting.
The delegation includes Hi Hongwu vice chairman &CEO
China Building Materials Circulation Association, Wang
Shufeng Chairman Chengdu Farmer’s Market Association, He
Yu, Lu Tao, Ren Yong, Luo Xianfeng from Chengdu Auto
transportation (Group) company, Dai Desheng Chairman
Chengdu Jiaye Real Estate Development Co. ltd, Yang Shengli
GM Rongli state group, among others etc.
