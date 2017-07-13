Chinese delegation visits M-3 Industrial Estate

FAISALABAD, July 13 (APP): A high-level delegation of National
Development Reforms Commission (NDRC) Government of
China visited the M-3 Industrial Estate near Sahianwala, which
is being managing by Faisalabad Industrial Estate
Development Management Company (FIEDMC).
Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha, Deputy
Commissioner Salman Ghani and Chief Operating Officer FIEDMC
Aamir Saleemi welcomed the delegation and gave briefing about
the various aspects of the M-3 Industrial Estate.
They informed that M-3 Industrial Estate had been established
on more than 4500 acres land and all necessary and
basic facilities were available for the industrialization.
They said that about 14 Chinese and other foreign companies
were already doing investment of 450 million dollars in
this industrial estate and the governments of Pakistan and
Punjab were extending all out support for the promotion
of foreign investment.
The Chinese delegation took keen interest in the industrial
estate and expressed their satisfaction over the
availability of entire infrastructure.
It is worth mention that the high level
Chinese delegation was visiting all provinces of Pakistan to
review special economic zones to check necessary
infrastructure for extending investment in Pakistan.
