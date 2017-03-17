Chinese delegation visits ICCI to explore business collaborations

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): A delegation of Chinese companies representing various provinces of China visited Islamabad Chamber of

Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in order to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

The 29-member delegation was led by Yin Lin Bing, Secretary General, Worldwide Business Culture Exchange Centre.

President, Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Wang Zihai, also accompanied the delegation.

The delegation was representing various sectors including power generation, manufacturers of transformers and electrical equipment, hydropower construction, transport, automobile, textile & clothing, food processing, mechanical & electrical trade, construction & real estate development, ship management services, mining machinery,

pharmaceuticals, service industry and others.

Speaking at the occasion, Yin Lin Bing, Secretary General, Worldwide Business Culture Exchange Centre (WBCEC) of China said that in pursuit of Chinese President’s One Belt One Road strategy, WBCEC was taking Chinese business delegations to various countries.

He said so far WBCEC has taken Chinese delegations to 29 countries and signed contracts and MoUs of more than US$ 50 billion.

He said Chinese investors considered Pakistan a potential country for business and have come here to explore opportunities for JVs and investment.

He said both countries have good potential to cooperate in pharmaceuticals, transport, industrial parks and many other areas.

He hoped that their visit would contribute to further strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and China. He stressed that ICCI should also take its delegation to China to explore new areas of mutual cooperation.

In his welcome address, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the delegation and said that CPEC project has created a good platform to put private sectors of both countries on a long-term partnership.

He said that Pakistani entrepreneurs were keen to enter into joint ventures with Chinese counterparts in this historic project.

He said China was importing raw material and goods worth billions of dollars every year to meet needs of its domestic industry and urged that China should focus on imports from Pakistan that would also improve our trade balance with it.

He briefed the Chinese delegation about investment potential in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy including power generation, infrastructure development, real estate & construction, medical science and many other areas.

He stressed that Chinese investors should bring technology and set up joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts in areas of interest.

He assured that ICCI would provide all possible cooperation to Chinese investors in such efforts. Khalid Malik Senior Vice President ICCI and others also spoke at the occasion.