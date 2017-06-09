Chinese delegation think tank from Shenzhen calls on Baligh ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): A delegation of China Special Economic Zone Think Tank from Shenzhen led by Director of Development Research Center of Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government Wu Sikang called on Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman.
The purpose of the meeting was to explore avenues of
collaboration in the field of technical and vocational education,
particularly in intelligent manufacturing, intelligent education
systems and robotics.
The minister welcomed the delegation and appreciated the interest
of China in the development of the region.
He said the government of Pakistan appreciates the one belt one road
vision of President Xi Jinping and proclaimed that China Pakistan Economic Corridor project envisions progress and development of not only both countries but the entire region.
“We look upto China as our sincerest friend and highly
acknowledge its contribution in the development of energy and
communications infrastructure in the country”, he added.
Wu Sikang said Shenzhen is the center of commercial and
industrial activity and one of the two biggest financial hubs in
China.
He proposed that the academic and business community of
Shenzhen would be more than happy to share the experiences and
expertise in high end technology with their counterparts in
Pakistan.
“We will share a detailed a plan for training in robotics
with the Ministry soon”, he added.
The minister welcomed the proposal and said, “We want our
vocational training programs to be more extensive and equip students
in specialized technical skills that can be used in high end
industrial production.
In the coming years we would like to see our human resource
well trained and skilled in line with the new industrial trends so
that it provides sustainable support to CPEC projects and a lot can
be learned from Chinese expertise in industrial automation.”
The minister shared with delegation that the new education policy
also envisions smart schools in the country that make use of
information and communications technology (ICT) and train students
for intelligent manufacturing.
He said the ministry is also in the process of launching open
educational resources which will ensure easy availability and
accessibility of educational resources to teachers and students
through technology.
Chinese delegation think tank from Shenzhen calls on Baligh ur Rehman
