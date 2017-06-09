Chinese delegation think tank from Shenzhen calls on Baligh ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): A delegation of China Special Economic Zone Think Tank from Shenzhen led by Director of Development Research Center of Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government Wu Sikang called on Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman.

The purpose of the meeting was to explore avenues of

collaboration in the field of technical and vocational education,

particularly in intelligent manufacturing, intelligent education

systems and robotics.

The minister welcomed the delegation and appreciated the interest

of China in the development of the region.

He said the government of Pakistan appreciates the one belt one road

vision of President Xi Jinping and proclaimed that China Pakistan Economic Corridor project envisions progress and development of not only both countries but the entire region.

“We look upto China as our sincerest friend and highly

acknowledge its contribution in the development of energy and

communications infrastructure in the country”, he added.

Wu Sikang said Shenzhen is the center of commercial and

industrial activity and one of the two biggest financial hubs in

China.

He proposed that the academic and business community of

Shenzhen would be more than happy to share the experiences and

expertise in high end technology with their counterparts in

Pakistan.

“We will share a detailed a plan for training in robotics

with the Ministry soon”, he added.

The minister welcomed the proposal and said, “We want our

vocational training programs to be more extensive and equip students

in specialized technical skills that can be used in high end

industrial production.

In the coming years we would like to see our human resource

well trained and skilled in line with the new industrial trends so

that it provides sustainable support to CPEC projects and a lot can

be learned from Chinese expertise in industrial automation.”

The minister shared with delegation that the new education policy

also envisions smart schools in the country that make use of

information and communications technology (ICT) and train students

for intelligent manufacturing.

He said the ministry is also in the process of launching open

educational resources which will ensure easy availability and

accessibility of educational resources to teachers and students

through technology.