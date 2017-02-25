Chinese delegation of CPIFA meets Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 25 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on

Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz has said that friendship with China

is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy as Pakistan and

China are time-tested friends and this friendship is based on

mutual trust and respect.

He was talking to a delegation of Chinese People’s Institute

of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA), led by Ambassador Lu Shumin, who

called on him at the Foreign Office here Saturday.

The delegation is one a three-day visit to Pakistan at the

invitation of Islamabad Council of World Affairs (ICWA). The

call was followed by lunch hosted by Syed Zulfiqar Gardezi,

Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) on behalf of Ministry of

Foreign Affairs.

The Adviser said, “Our strategic cooperative relationship

is an anchor for regional peace and stability. Pakistan adheres

to One China Policy and supports China on all issues relating

to its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity

including Taiwan, Tibet and Hong Kong.”

Major trends in Asian political scene and regional situation

were also discussed.

The Adviser appreciated CPIFA and ICWA’s contribution to

enhancing better understanding between the two countries.

He stated that the exchange of such delegations, comprising

senior experiences members, strengthens people-to-people contacts

especially among scholars, diplomats and distinguished citizens

of the both countries and contributes to better relations between

Pakistan and China.

Ambassador Lu Shumin briefed the Adviser on the deliberations

held with ICWA. He condemned the recent terrorist attacks in

Pakistan and lauded the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan and

its security forces in its fight against terrorism & extremism,

which has also helped maintain regional peace and stability. He

also praised the peace of projects under CPEC.