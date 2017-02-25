ISLAMABAD, Feb. 25 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on
Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz has said that friendship with China
is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy as Pakistan and
China are time-tested friends and this friendship is based on
mutual trust and respect.
He was talking to a delegation of Chinese People’s Institute
of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA), led by Ambassador Lu Shumin, who
called on him at the Foreign Office here Saturday.
The delegation is one a three-day visit to Pakistan at the
invitation of Islamabad Council of World Affairs (ICWA). The
call was followed by lunch hosted by Syed Zulfiqar Gardezi,
Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) on behalf of Ministry of
Foreign Affairs.
The Adviser said, “Our strategic cooperative relationship
is an anchor for regional peace and stability. Pakistan adheres
to One China Policy and supports China on all issues relating
to its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity
including Taiwan, Tibet and Hong Kong.”
Major trends in Asian political scene and regional situation
were also discussed.
The Adviser appreciated CPIFA and ICWA’s contribution to
enhancing better understanding between the two countries.
He stated that the exchange of such delegations, comprising
senior experiences members, strengthens people-to-people contacts
especially among scholars, diplomats and distinguished citizens
of the both countries and contributes to better relations between
Pakistan and China.
Ambassador Lu Shumin briefed the Adviser on the deliberations
held with ICWA. He condemned the recent terrorist attacks in
Pakistan and lauded the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan and
its security forces in its fight against terrorism & extremism,
which has also helped maintain regional peace and stability. He
also praised the peace of projects under CPEC.
Chinese delegation of CPIFA meets Sartaj Aziz
ISLAMABAD, Feb. 25 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on