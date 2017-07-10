Chinese delegation due Monday to review CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): A high level Chinese delegation will

arrive here on a four-day visit to Pakistan late Monday night to

discuss industrial cooperation, implementation of Gwadar projects,

and Pakistan Railways’ up-gradation of Main Line-1 under the China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The delegation will comprise senior officials from National Development and Reform Commission, and National Railway Administration, Chinese investors, and representatives of China EXIM Bank and China Development Bank, a press release issued here Sunday said.

The delegation will meet Pakistan’s officials and experts from

different fields to discuss progress on the CPEC projects.

The Chinese officials will hold meetings with officials from the

Board of Investment, federal ministries and provincial governments to discuss establishment of CPEC’s special economic zones (SZEs), policy

and incentive package for investors and to finalize other details of

the important phase of Pak-China bilateral cooperation.

All the provincial governments will brief the delegates about

their SEZs and investment plans, the press release said.

The delegation is also expected to visit some of the selected

sites of the SEZs.

The officials of National Railway Administration will meet Pakistan

Railways officials and likely to inspect some sites of ML-1. The experts from both side will try to finalize a concrete plan for fast-track

implementation of ML-1 project, which is likely to commence this year.

Another meeting between the two sides is planned to ensure speedy

implementation of mega projects of Gwadar, including East Bay Expressway, Gwadar New Airport and other development projects for this port city.

It is hoped that the visit will prove as step to ensure commencement

of a number of mega projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor, transforming this multi-billion dollars initiative into a true economic corridor, it added.