Chinese delegation appreciate BOI initiative for organizing meeting with Pakistani businessmen

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Head of visiting Chinese delegation and Director, China International Engineering Consulting Corporation, Mr. Du Zhenli has appreciated the initiative taken by the Board of Investment (BOI) to give Chinese experts an opportunity to look into the first hand knowledge of Petrochemical and Iron and Steel sectors of Pakistan by meeting their representatives / associations and leading businessmen.

Zhenli said that BOI was the focal point for Industrial Cooperation with Chinese. He also invited the Pakistani businessmen to visit China and assured full support to them in finding right Joint Venture partners for their businesses.

He expressed these views during meeting with Pakistani businessmen organized by BOI here, said a press release.

The meeting had three sessions and first session was attended by presidents and representatives of different Chambers of Commerce and Industry. It was the first one of its kind where private sector businessmen were given the opportunity to interact with Chinese Government experts to exchange their concerns / apprehensions and ways to co-operate among the businesses of both countries under CPEC’s Industrial Cooperation specially in Iron & Steel and Petrochemical Sectors.

It was resolved that it was high time for people to people contact between the time-tested friends.

The Second session was attended by President Pakistan Chemicals Manufacturer Association (PCMA) and its members comprising leading players of the industry including Engro and Sitara chemicals. M/s ENAR presented the house with the investment opportunity in Naphtha Cracker Complex in Pakistan as there was a dire need of such initiative in the country.

There were many plants working in Iran & India whereas China should extend its co-operation in Pakistani Petrochemical Sector to start a state of the art Naphtha Cracker Complex.

Ms. Qi Jingli, Deputy Division Director, China International Engineering Consulting Corporation, gave a detailed presentation on the opportunities available for mutual cooperation between the two countries in Petrochemical Sector.

Pakistan Steel Melters Association’s President along with its leading members was invited in 3rd session to meet with Chinese experts.

Representative of International Steel and Amreli Steel presented overview of steel sector in Pakistan.

Representative of Mughal Steel urged the Chinese experts to take initiative for investment in steel sector of Pakistan which was expecting a 100% increase in next five years.

Mr. LIU Zhixing, Division Director, China International Engineering Consulting Corporation, an Iron Expert from China also briefed about the steel sector of China.

Secretary, Board of Investment Ms. Samaira Nazir Siddiqui in her concluding remarks thanked the Chinese Experts Group for sparing their valuable time to meet with Pakistani businessmen.

She said that BOI always played pivotal role in providing the common platform for Pakistani businessmen to interact with Chinese authorities under CPEC.

She hoped that under the industrial cooperation, the youth of Pakistan would get employment and the industry would be re-vitalized with the transfer of technology from China.

She emphasized that both countries would share the prosperity under CPEC.