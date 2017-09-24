Chinese dancers ready to waltz away with medals

ASHGABAT (Turkmenistan), Sept 24 (APP): China’s dancers look poised to

sweep the floor when the DanceSport competition starts at the Taekwondo DanceSport Arena on Monday.

The two-day competition at the Ashgabat 2017, 5th Asian Indoor and

Martial Arts Games begins with gold medals being contested in five

Standard events as well as the Salsa category. The Chinese team includes

two couples who finished in the top 20 at the 2017 World Championships in Chengdu, People’s Republic of China, this month.

China’s Qiu Yuming (CHN) and Wei Liying (CHN) finished in 12th place to

follow their victory at the 2017 Asian Championships in Hong Kong, China, in July. The duo will take to the floor in the Slow Foxtrot and Quickstep.

Yuan Shaoyang (CHN) and Qi Chongxuan (CHN), who finished 19th at the

worlds and holding overall third position in the Asian Championship are ready to compete in the Waltz and Tango Dancing. Their main rivals are likely to be the two couples from Japan who had to settle for fourth and fifth in Hong Kong. Minato Kojima (JPN) and Megumi Morita (JPN), who finished 57th at the worlds in Chengdu, will contest the Tango and Quickstep while Takeshi Yamamoto (JPN) and Tomomi Yamamoto (JPN) will hit the dance floor in the Viennese Waltz and Slow Foxtrot.

In the semi-finals, all couples dance at the same time with the length

of music a minute and 45 seconds, with couples dancing separately in the final for a minute and 30 seconds.